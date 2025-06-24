Block (NYSE:XYZ) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Block from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

NYSE:XYZ opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.38.

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $70,967.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,185.76. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $177,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,888,220.01. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,989. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

