Spirepoint Private Client LLC Sells 344 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

