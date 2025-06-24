LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Risk and Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $12.48 billion 2.04 $1.60 billion N/A N/A LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $91.64 billion 2.86 $13.58 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Pernod Ricard and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pernod Ricard and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 1 0 2 3.33 LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 0 0 3 4.00

Summary

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. Pernod Ricard SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Olehenriksen brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand and hotels under the Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d’Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d’Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was founded in 1365 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

