5,171 Shares in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group bought a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000. BlackRock comprises about 0.8% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2%

BlackRock stock opened at $986.31 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $950.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $969.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

