Top Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Micron Technology are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, production, distribution and servicing of motor vehicles and their components. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the automotive sector, whose performance is driven by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation (for example, electric vehicles) and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $30.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.72. 107,511,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,666,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.72, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.70. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.63. 64,317,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,555,250. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.38. 8,484,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,402,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

