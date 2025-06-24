Comparing Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) & Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Valmont Industries has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valmont Industries and Mueller Water Products”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $4.08 billion 1.59 $348.26 million $17.18 18.80 Mueller Water Products $1.31 billion 2.82 $115.90 million $0.91 26.02

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Mueller Water Products. Valmont Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Water Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valmont Industries and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 8.55% 22.27% 10.09% Mueller Water Products 10.48% 21.31% 10.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valmont Industries and Mueller Water Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mueller Water Products 0 3 1 0 2.25

Valmont Industries currently has a consensus target price of $362.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Mueller Water Products has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Valmont Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Mueller Water Products.

Dividends

Valmont Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Valmont Industries pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valmont Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Mueller Water Products on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications. It also offers galvanizing, anodizing, painting, and powder coating services for paint products; towers, small cell structures, camouflage concealment solutions, passive intermodulation mitigation equipment, and components for wireless communication markets; and solar single-axis tracker product, an integrated system of steel structures, electric motors, and electronic controllers, as well as provides coatings services to preserve metal products. In addition, the company manufactures center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for the agricultural markets, such as parts and tubular products for industrial customers; advanced technology solutions for agricultural sector; mechanical irrigation equipment and service parts under the Valley brand name. It serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and farmers, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment provides valves for water systems, such as iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves, which are used to control distribution and transmission of potable water and non-potable water, as well as in water transmission or distribution, water treatment facilities, or industrial applications. It also offers service brass products. The Water Management Solutions segment offers dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants for water infrastructure development; fire protection systems, and water infrastructure repair and replacement projects; pipe repair products, such as couplings, grips, and clamps used to repair leaks; residential, fire line, and commercial water metering products, systems, and services; water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services; machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off; gas valve products for use in gas distribution systems; and intelligent water solutions, including pressure control valves, advanced pressure management, network analytics, event management, and date logging. It sells its products under the Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, Singer, Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, Sentryx, and U.S. Pipe Valve and Hydrant brands. Mueller Water Products, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

