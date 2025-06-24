Promising Utility Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, AutoZone, and Riot Platforms are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas or telecommunications—and typically operate as regulated monopolies. Because demand for these services remains relatively stable regardless of economic conditions, utility stocks are known for steady cash flows and often offer higher-than-average dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $30.14 on Monday, hitting $352.30. 148,314,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,353,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.66, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $485.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.73. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.72. 55,474,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,788,015. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AutoZone stock traded up $55.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,710.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,154. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,801.49 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,698.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,526.24.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,778,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,006,973. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

