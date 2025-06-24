Reviewing Armlogi (BTOC) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Armlogi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armlogi -5.31% -28.58% -5.89% Armlogi Competitors 2.85% -6.66% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armlogi and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Armlogi $166.98 million $7.44 million -6.52 Armlogi Competitors $7.26 billion $184.70 million 13.58

Armlogi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summary

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Armlogi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Armlogi peers beat Armlogi on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

