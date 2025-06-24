Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $264.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

