Best Industrial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the production, distribution and servicing of capital goods and materials—such as machinery, aerospace and defense equipment, transportation vehicles and construction supplies. Because their revenues depend heavily on business investment and economic activity, industrial stocks often exhibit pronounced cyclical behavior, rising in expansions and underperforming in slowdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $25.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,776,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,279,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.04, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $249.19. 7,108,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,384,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average of $212.76. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.22. 11,229,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,414,991. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Further Reading