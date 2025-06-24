Comparing Cosan (CSAN) and Its Competitors

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cosan to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cosan has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan’s peers have a beta of -72.77, indicating that their average share price is 7,377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cosan alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan -25.77% -24.39% -7.53% Cosan Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Cosan pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 54.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cosan is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cosan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 0 1 1 3.50 Cosan Competitors 252 972 1619 52 2.51

Cosan currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.11%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 4.15%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cosan is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cosan and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $43.77 billion -$1.75 billion 3.81 Cosan Competitors $4.36 billion $332.42 million 10.47

Cosan has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Cosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cosan beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cosan

(Get Free Report)

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.