Keystone Financial Services Has $384,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Keystone Financial Services lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.46 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

