Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for TMO Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2027 earnings at $27.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $400.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

