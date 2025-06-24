Keystone Financial Services Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

