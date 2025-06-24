BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.