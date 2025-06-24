Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.