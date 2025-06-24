Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $212.12 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.