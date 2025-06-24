Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $356.84 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.90. The firm has a market cap of $355.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.