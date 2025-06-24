BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.