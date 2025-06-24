Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 22,537 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 439.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 48,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 109,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,859.84. This represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE VZ opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.