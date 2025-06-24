Systelligence LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $531.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

