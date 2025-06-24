Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $491.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.77 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $497.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,060 shares of company stock worth $87,750,868. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

