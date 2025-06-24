Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $531.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

