Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,103,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 5,068,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,358,000 after buying an additional 3,370,974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after buying an additional 2,204,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,587,000 after buying an additional 2,065,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

