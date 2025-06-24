iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.1% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IVV stock opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

