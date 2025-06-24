Chapin Davis Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

