iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

