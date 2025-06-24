Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

