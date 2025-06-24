Lazari Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,419 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,650 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.8%

WMT stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

