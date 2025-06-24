Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. McGrath & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 235,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $32.92.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.