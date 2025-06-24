Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IVV opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $577.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

