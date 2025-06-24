GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,333.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4,943.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

