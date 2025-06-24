Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE DHR opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.14.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.