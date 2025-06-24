Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 11 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,038.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,054.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,044.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $888.75 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

