Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 205,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

