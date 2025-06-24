EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 255 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,444 shares of company stock worth $172,097,492. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

