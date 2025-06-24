Consolidated Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

