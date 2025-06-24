Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.46. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

