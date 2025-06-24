Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 99 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

