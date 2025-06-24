Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 2,190 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 95,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1607 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.