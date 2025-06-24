122,372 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 1.2% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 118,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 198,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friday Financial raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Friday Financial now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.