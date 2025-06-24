G2 Capital Management LLC OH Purchases 980 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

