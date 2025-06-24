Bluesphere Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 835.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 23.6%

Shares of ITA stock opened at $183.08 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

