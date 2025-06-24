Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cloudflare by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. CICC Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $3,008,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,509,881.42. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,627 shares of company stock worth $80,182,952. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $187.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.