Berry Wealth Group LP Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,593,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $194,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142,603 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 164.7% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1%

TJX stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.