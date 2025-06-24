Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Has $318,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $635.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $587.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

