Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 50,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $158.90 and a one year high of $246.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.25.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.