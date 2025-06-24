IMG Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

