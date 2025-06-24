Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of KBWY stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $210.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

