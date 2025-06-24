Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 277,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,469,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,894,000 after buying an additional 451,370 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 1,352,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,739,000 after purchasing an additional 255,537 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 773,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 760,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

